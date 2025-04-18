Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) a C$9.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price target on Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFC. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE SFC opened at C$8.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company has a market cap of C$764.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Sagicor Financial news, Director Dodridge Denton Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$392,940.00. 34.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

