Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.07 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of LiveRamp worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,490.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

