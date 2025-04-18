Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 154,839 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $15,149,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,203 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 638,159 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

