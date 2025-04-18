Robert W. Baird Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $65.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APTV. Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

NYSE APTV opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,018.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after buying an additional 1,539,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 968.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 909,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,007,000 after buying an additional 824,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

