REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.74. 192,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 686,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

