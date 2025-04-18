Restaurant Stocks To Research – April 17th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of ownership in companies operating within the restaurant industry, from fast-food chains to fine dining establishments. Their market performance often reflects broader consumer trends and economic conditions, making them a barometer for the health of the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.41. 12,083,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,555,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.67. 2,240,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,520. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.75. 12,893,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,317,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,115,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350,297. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG traded up $59.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,600.22. 112,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,701. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,702.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,768.98. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Featured Stories