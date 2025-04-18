Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inkwell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,370,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.6 %

QSR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $77.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. This trade represents a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

