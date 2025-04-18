ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Short Interest Up 87.6% in March

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,700 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 14.7 %

ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. 4,432,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,319. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The medical device company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.06) by $2.17. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 86.36% and a negative return on equity of 179.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($110.87) EPS.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

