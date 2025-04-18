Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on March 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 23,885,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,129,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,784,193 shares of company stock worth $137,892,219. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

