Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Medtronic stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/20/2025.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 859,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,230,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

