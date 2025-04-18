Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,941. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.6907 dividend. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.