Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oracle stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. 8,919,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 49.7% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,453,328 shares of company stock valued at $454,439,851 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

