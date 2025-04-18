Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nestlé alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $110.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSRGY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 23,819.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 417,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 415,884 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after buying an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 5,901.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.