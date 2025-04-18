Rep. Bruce Westerman Purchases Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NatWest Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

