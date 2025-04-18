Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 2,488,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

