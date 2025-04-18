Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Update

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.
Renishaw Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.
Renishaw Company Profile
