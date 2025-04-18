Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Short Interest Update

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.0 days.

Renishaw Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. 355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.