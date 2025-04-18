Renewi (LON:RWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 856 ($11.36), with a volume of 768207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($11.34).

Renewi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 851.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 765.07.

Get Renewi alerts:

Renewi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Renewi

Renewi is a leading international waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. The company employs 7,000 people working out of 174 operating sites across Europe. A market leader in Benelux, Renewi uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.