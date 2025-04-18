Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 1.0 %

RELI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Reliance Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

