Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,992,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $105.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

