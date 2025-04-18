Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.35. 2,557,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,886,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

