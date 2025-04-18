Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $28.74 Million Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,471,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

