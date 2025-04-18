Raymond James Comments on OceanaGold’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.75.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$5.22 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.89 and a 12-month high of C$5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Liang Tang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total value of C$219,000.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

