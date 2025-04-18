Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 2220487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $552.24 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

