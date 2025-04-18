Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 2220487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $552.24 million, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.