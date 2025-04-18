Q1 EPS Estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Lowered by Analyst

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $43,223.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,870.08. This trade represents a 20.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 27,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,004.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,318.61. The trade was a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,134 in the last ninety days. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,581,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,481,000 after purchasing an additional 101,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 138,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 907,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 782,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

