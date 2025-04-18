Q1 Earnings Estimate for LHX Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.37. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

