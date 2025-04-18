Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $4.10. Pyxus International shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 1,474 shares changing hands.

Pyxus International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxus International had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.

