PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 1.0 %

PPERY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.89. 110,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.8296 dividend. This is a boost from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

