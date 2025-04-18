ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 5,131,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,397,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 455,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 121,932 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 336,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $12,091,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 65.2% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,230.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 260,242 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.