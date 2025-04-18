Promising Utility Stocks Worth Watching – April 15th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, gas, and water. These stocks are typically viewed as defensive investments due to their stable demand, even during economic downturns, and are known for offering steady dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,531,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,887,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.51. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $813.07 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,383. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.51. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 84,083,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,698,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Read More