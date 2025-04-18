Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) EVP Benjamin Felton Sells 1,845 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Felton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Felton sold 575 shares of Portland General Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $23,759.00.

Shares of POR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

