Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pixelworks

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 111.21%. Equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 48,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $41,525.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,607 shares in the company, valued at $299,715.95. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 225,948 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 965,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.