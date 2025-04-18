Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares.
Pioneer Energy Services Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Pioneer Energy Services
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.