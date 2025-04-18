Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,686 shares of company stock worth $14,797,342. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

