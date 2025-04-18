Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 1,213 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,899.01. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Phreesia Trading Up 0.1 %
PHR opened at $23.92 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
