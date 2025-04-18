Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.26 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 228.40 ($3.03). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 229.80 ($3.05), with a volume of 724,728 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 328 ($4.35) to GBX 300 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.85) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.19.

In related news, insider Garret Turley purchased 21,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($66,281.89). Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

