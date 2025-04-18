Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in March

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at C$100.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.82. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$93.40 and a 1 year high of C$162.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Featured Stories

