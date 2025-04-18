PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Up 123.2% in March

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
PCS Edventures! Price Performance
PCS Edventures! stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. PCS Edventures! has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
About PCS Edventures!
