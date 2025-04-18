PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Short Interest Up 123.2% in March

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PCS Edventures! Price Performance

PCS Edventures! stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. PCS Edventures! has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

About PCS Edventures!

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.