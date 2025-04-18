Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PRKA traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.48.
Parks! America Company Profile
