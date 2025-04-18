Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRKA traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Parks! America has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

