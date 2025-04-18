PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE:PD opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.06. PagerDuty has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

