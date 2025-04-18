Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

PCFBY stock remained flat at $3.80 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

