OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.
OVH Groupe SA provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Web Cloud & Other. It offers Bare Metal Cloud that provides dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which offers servers fully managed by OVHcloud, such as operating system and the virtualisation layer; Public Cloud that provides cloud computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services.
