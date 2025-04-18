Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Österreichische Post Price Performance

Shares of OERCF remained flat at $33.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Österreichische Post has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

