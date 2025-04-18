Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Short Interest Update

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
Shares of OERCF remained flat at $33.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. Österreichische Post has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17.
About Österreichische Post
