Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,713,303,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the average session volume of 237,154,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.