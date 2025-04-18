Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $128,797,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $97,552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after acquiring an additional 926,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,640,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,717,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NYSE:FND opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $126.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

