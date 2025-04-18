Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 554 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

