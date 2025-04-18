Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.16. 186,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,566,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,773.92. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

