Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh Acquires 100,000 Shares

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh acquired 100,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

