Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh Acquires 100,000 Shares

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh acquired 100,000 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NVO stock opened at C$2.38 on Friday. Novo Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.
About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)
