Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $110.69 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

