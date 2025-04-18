Noble Financial Predicts QuoteMedia Q1 Earnings

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of QuoteMedia in a report released on Thursday, April 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QuoteMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for QuoteMedia’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
Shares of QMCI opened at $0.16 on Friday. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.25.
About QuoteMedia
QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.
