NIOX Group’s (NIOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on the stock.
NIOX Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NIOX stock opened at GBX 58.77 ($0.78) on Tuesday. NIOX Group has a 12-month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.06). The company has a market capitalization of £24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,425.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.21%. As a group, analysts predict that NIOX Group will post 1.1658256 earnings per share for the current year.
NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.
